Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys New Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "hold" rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $297.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $345.05.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $304.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $232.10 and a twelve month high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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