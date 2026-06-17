Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.7% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,966,000 after purchasing an additional 303,154 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.
Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices
In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,032 shares of company stock valued at $158,658,616. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.
Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AMD announced a definitive agreement with Rackspace Technology to deploy an initial 30 MW of AMD-based AI compute across Rackspace’s global data centers, reinforcing AMD’s push deeper into enterprise AI infrastructure and potentially expanding future chip demand. Article: AMD and Rackspace Technology Sign Definitive Agreement for Phased Deployment of 30 MW of AMD AI Compute
- Positive Sentiment: AMD’s acquisition of MEXT was highlighted as a strategic move to address AI memory bottlenecks, a key constraint in data-center workloads, which could improve the competitiveness of AMD’s AI chips and support longer-term growth. Article: AMD stock rallies after MEXT acquisition; targets AI memory bottleneck
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts remained constructive on AMD’s AI roadmap, with Citi and BofA raising targets and Wolfe Research saying there is room for upside to consensus estimates, which can help support investor confidence in the stock. Article: Wolfe Research sees substantial upside to AMD estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: AMD remained one of the most closely watched AI-chip names, with articles noting strong year-to-date gains and continued interest from investors, indicating momentum remains high but also that expectations are elevated. Article: AMD Stock Price Forecast — What Analysts Expect from the Chipmaker Now
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the bullish news flow, AMD slipped as traders locked in gains after a strong surge, and Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest also trimmed its position, adding to near-term selling pressure. Article: ARK Invest Offloads Over $167M in Roku (ROKU) and AMD (AMD) Stock in Major Monday Selloff
- Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned AMD may be near a valuation “cliff” after its sharp rally, suggesting investors are increasingly cautious about how much upside is already priced in. Article: AMD Is Standing Precariously Close To The Cliff
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
AMD opened at $507.29 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $398.80 and its 200-day moving average is $279.06. The stock has a market cap of $827.19 billion, a PE ratio of 166.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.77 and a twelve month high of $558.37.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $428.65.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
(Free Report
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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
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