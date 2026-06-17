Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $13.97 Million Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,750 shares of the CRM provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 24,056.7% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 47,385,511 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $12,552,896,000 after purchasing an additional 47,189,352 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 52,870 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,652 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,154.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 230,907 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $61,169,000 after acquiring an additional 212,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,296 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laura Alber acquired 2,571 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. The trade was a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

More Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Salesforce is deepening its push into agentic AI by acquiring Fin, an AI customer-service platform that handles queries across chat, email, WhatsApp, SMS, phone and Slack. Investors are viewing the deal as a strategic step that could strengthen Salesforce’s position in the fast-growing AI automation market. Reuters article

Salesforce is deepening its push into agentic AI by acquiring Fin, an AI customer-service platform that handles queries across chat, email, WhatsApp, SMS, phone and Slack. Investors are viewing the deal as a strategic step that could strengthen Salesforce’s position in the fast-growing AI automation market. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at firms including Wedbush, Canaccord Genuity and Needham reaffirmed bullish views, with price targets well above the current share price, suggesting Wall Street sees meaningful upside if Salesforce’s AI strategy gains traction. Benzinga article

Analysts at firms including Wedbush, Canaccord Genuity and Needham reaffirmed bullish views, with price targets well above the current share price, suggesting Wall Street sees meaningful upside if Salesforce’s AI strategy gains traction. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around Salesforce’s strong cash generation, rising margins and a $50 billion buyback plan is supporting the investment case by highlighting its ability to fund acquisitions while still returning capital to shareholders. Yahoo Finance article

Commentary around Salesforce’s strong cash generation, rising margins and a $50 billion buyback plan is supporting the investment case by highlighting its ability to fund acquisitions while still returning capital to shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Wedbush said the Fin purchase shows Salesforce is moving faster than expected to secure the AI agent market, but investors are still waiting to see whether these acquisitions translate into faster revenue growth and better returns. Proactive Investors article

Wedbush said the Fin purchase shows Salesforce is moving faster than expected to secure the AI agent market, but investors are still waiting to see whether these acquisitions translate into faster revenue growth and better returns. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage is focusing on Salesforce’s steep share-price decline over the past year and the concern that its acquisition-heavy strategy has not yet restored investor confidence, keeping pressure on CRM stock. Invezz article

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $161.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.79. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.50 and a 1 year high of $276.80.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's payout ratio is 20.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Salesforce from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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