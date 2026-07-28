Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,897 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 31.8% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 9,887 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,420 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 57.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,716 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,183,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.6% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 2.4%

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $171.09 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.48 and a 1-year high of $183.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $165.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.Expeditors International of Washington's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 101.0%. Expeditors International of Washington's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $153.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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