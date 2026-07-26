Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases 1,160 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,747 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $10,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 110,973.4% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 34,858,156 shares of the company's stock worth $2,278,224,000 after acquiring an additional 34,826,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,023,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,354,691,000 after purchasing an additional 208,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,469,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,496,232,000 after purchasing an additional 231,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,249,193 shares of the company's stock worth $4,074,039,000 after purchasing an additional 68,894 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in GE Vernova by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,054,474 shares of the company's stock worth $3,957,024,000 after purchasing an additional 685,466 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,195.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,206.00 to $1,298.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,328.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Argus set a $1,300.00 target price on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut GE Vernova from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,133.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, TD Cowen, and Evercore ISI reiterated bullish views and lifted price targets, signaling confidence in GE Vernova’s long-term growth and backlog strength.

Analysts at JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, TD Cowen, and Evercore ISI reiterated bullish views and lifted price targets, signaling confidence in GE Vernova’s long-term growth and backlog strength. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted robust demand tied to AI data centers, electrification, and grid expansion, with backlog cited around $176 billion and orders still growing rapidly.

Multiple reports highlighted robust demand tied to AI data centers, electrification, and grid expansion, with backlog cited around $176 billion and orders still growing rapidly. Positive Sentiment: Q2 revenue growth and improved 2026 guidance suggest the core business is still expanding, even as investors focus on the earnings miss. Revenue Growth & Margin Expansion Aid GEV's Q2: More Upside Ahead?

Q2 revenue growth and improved 2026 guidance suggest the core business is still expanding, even as investors focus on the earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: Trading-oriented coverage said GEV briefly showed bullish order-flow signals and hit an intraday high, which may have helped offset some of the post-earnings weakness, but this looks more technical than fundamental.

Trading-oriented coverage said GEV briefly showed bullish order-flow signals and hit an intraday high, which may have helped offset some of the post-earnings weakness, but this looks more technical than fundamental. Negative Sentiment: GE Vernova missed core profit estimates and wind weakness persisted, which is the main reason the stock has been sliding despite otherwise strong demand metrics. GE Vernova misses core profit estimates as Wind weakness persists

GE Vernova missed core profit estimates and wind weakness persisted, which is the main reason the stock has been sliding despite otherwise strong demand metrics. Negative Sentiment: Several articles noted the stock fell sharply after earnings as investors focused on the EPS miss rather than the strong order book, suggesting near-term volatility may continue.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:GEV opened at $1,013.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,034.45 and a 200 day moving average of $922.04. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $530.16 and a 52 week high of $1,195.94.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.79 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 42.42%. GE Vernova's revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.72%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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