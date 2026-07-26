Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases 9,300 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,255 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Target were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer's stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Target by 39.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 38,712 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 22.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,660 shares of the retailer's stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,860 shares of the retailer's stock worth $18,832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Target by 11.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,787 shares of the retailer's stock worth $26,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,063 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Target Stock Up 1.8%

TGT stock opened at $136.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.97 and a 200-day moving average of $121.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.66 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.Target's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Target's dividend payout ratio is 60.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $1,258,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,782,127.70. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $132.15.

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Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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