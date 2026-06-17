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Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Raises Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Written by MarketBeat
June 17, 2026
Palantir Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its Palantir stake by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, buying 4,908 more shares and bringing its total to 102,567 shares worth about $18.2 million.
  • Palantir continues to draw mixed analyst views: Wolfe Research upgraded the stock to Peer Perform/Hold, while other commentary still points to stretched valuation as a limiting factor despite strong AI momentum.
  • The company’s recent operating results were strong, with quarterly EPS of $0.33 and revenue of $1.63 billion both beating estimates, though insider selling and several European regulatory/contract setbacks remain notable headwinds.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,567 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $18,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Phillip Securities increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $133.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.72, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.27. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares in the company, valued at $51,047,921.68. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785 in the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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