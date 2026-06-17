Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 80,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $17,235,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 7,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 59,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $21,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $507.29 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $398.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $125.77 and a one year high of $558.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,032 shares of company stock worth $158,658,616. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $478.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $428.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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