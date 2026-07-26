Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 9,960 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp cut its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 9,960 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp's holdings in Crown were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Crown by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $128.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown

Crown News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Crown Holdings to $135 from $131 and reiterated an outperform rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga report

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Crown Holdings to $135 from $131 and reiterated an outperform rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Crown Holdings declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, which can appeal to income-focused investors and signals continued shareholder returns. Press release

Crown Holdings declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, which can appeal to income-focused investors and signals continued shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remained constructive after the earnings beat, including Truist reaffirming Buy and Wells Fargo lifting its price target to $127, which adds to the bullish tone around the stock. Article

Several analysts remained constructive after the earnings beat, including Truist reaffirming Buy and Wells Fargo lifting its price target to $127, which adds to the bullish tone around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: UBS reportedly kept a Hold rating, indicating some analysts see the shares as fairly valued after the recent rally. UBS Hold report

UBS reportedly kept a Hold rating, indicating some analysts see the shares as fairly valued after the recent rally. Negative Sentiment: J.P. Morgan reportedly downgraded Crown to Neutral after the strong run-up, which may reflect concerns that much of the good news is already priced in. Seeking Alpha report

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 436,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,787,350. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $117.88 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $104.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $121.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.33. Crown had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 5.91%.The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Crown's revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Crown's dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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