London Co. of Virginia Reduces Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM

London Co. of Virginia cut its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,131 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 2.30% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $125,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 1.5%

WTM opened at $2,209.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.29. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $2,101.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,144.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,648.00 and a 52 week high of $2,333.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($12.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($8.59). The firm had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.40 million. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 134 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WTM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on WTM

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based diversified insurance and financial services holding company organized in 1985 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company operates through a portfolio of insurance, reinsurance and specialty finance businesses, offering a blend of underwriting expertise and investment management to institutional clients worldwide. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: WTM, White Mountains seeks to generate long-term shareholder value by combining disciplined capital management with strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives.

Through its principal operating subsidiaries—most notably Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

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