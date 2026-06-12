Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Cuts Position in American Express Company $AXP

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. American Express comprises 1.7% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd's holdings in American Express were worth $25,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,863 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1,243.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Express by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 31,611 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

American Express Stock Up 1.8%

AXP stock opened at $318.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $286.15 and a 1-year high of $387.49. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $315.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express's payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings cut American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $359.05.

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American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

See Also

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