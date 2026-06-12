Longitude Cayman Ltd. Invests $4.29 Million in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,200 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,285,000. Strategy accounts for about 1.9% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Get Strategy alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 492.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 354.5% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 250 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Strategy from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $313.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Strategy

Key Stories Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $2,331,847.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,320. This trade represents a 34.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 354 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $43,839.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,122.56. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,264 shares of company stock worth $25,497,204. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Strategy Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $120.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Strategy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $457.22. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $153.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($16.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current year.

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Strategy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Strategy wasn't on the list.

While Strategy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here