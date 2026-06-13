Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 553,090 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 943,148 shares of the company's stock after selling 553,090 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Astera Labs worth $156,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,743,141 shares of the company's stock worth $2,690,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,918 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 1,298.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company's stock worth $278,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,643 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $209,599,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 577.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,127,340 shares of the company's stock worth $220,733,000 after acquiring an additional 960,899 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,312,927 shares of the company's stock worth $218,419,000 after acquiring an additional 858,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ALAB. Weiss Ratings upgraded Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Astera Labs from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.75.

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Astera Labs Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $367.15 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $390.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.94. The company has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 3.95.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The firm's revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 796 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.03, for a total transaction of $231,659.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 103,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,075,913.29. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 28,737 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $7,173,329.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,789,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $945,868,091.84. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,321,256 shares of company stock worth $480,893,146. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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