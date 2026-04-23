Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 6,717.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,177 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 99,693 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.24% of Carlisle Companies worth $35,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 43.0% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $402.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $393.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carlisle Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 24,180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.04, for a total transaction of $9,866,407.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,094 shares in the company, valued at $12,279,555.76. This represents a 44.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.38, for a total value of $14,989,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,810,324.44. The trade was a 24.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 68,289 shares of company stock worth $28,125,467 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $353.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.41 and a 200 day moving average of $344.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $293.43 and a 12 month high of $435.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 14.76%.The company's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Carlisle Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.72%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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