Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Stake in Timken Company (The) $TKR

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) by 278.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,521 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 44,521 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.09% of Timken worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 4,512.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Timken

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 19,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $2,120,491.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 243,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,310,251.64. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Timken

Here are the key news stories impacting Timken this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer raised its price target for Timken to $117, which supports upside sentiment and suggests continued analyst confidence in the company’s medium‑term outlook. Oppenheimer Increases Timken Price Target

Oppenheimer raised its price target for Timken to $117, which supports upside sentiment and suggests continued analyst confidence in the company’s medium‑term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased several forward estimates (FY2027 and FY2028 upgrades and modest raises to Q4 2026/Q1‑Q4 2027 quarter forecasts), indicating expectations for stronger earnings later in the forecast horizon — a constructive signal for longer‑term earnings growth and valuation.

Zacks Research increased several forward estimates (FY2027 and FY2028 upgrades and modest raises to Q4 2026/Q1‑Q4 2027 quarter forecasts), indicating expectations for stronger earnings later in the forecast horizon — a constructive signal for longer‑term earnings growth and valuation. Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance valuation piece notes Timken’s strong 1‑year and year‑to‑date returns and reviews valuation metrics; this coverage can attract interest from momentum and value investors but is informational rather than a catalyst. Timken Valuation Check

A Yahoo Finance valuation piece notes Timken’s strong 1‑year and year‑to‑date returns and reviews valuation metrics; this coverage can attract interest from momentum and value investors but is informational rather than a catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published commentary on Timken’s recent performance and comparisons to peers (momentum and value screens). These pieces provide investor perspective but don’t represent primary analyst guidance changes. Timken: What You Should Know

Zacks published commentary on Timken’s recent performance and comparisons to peers (momentum and value screens). These pieces provide investor perspective but don’t represent primary analyst guidance changes. Negative Sentiment: Zacks made small downward revisions to near‑term estimates — trimming Q3 2026 (from $1.52 to $1.51) and Q1 2028 (from $1.74 to $1.73) — which could pressure sentiment around near‑term growth even though changes are modest.

Zacks made small downward revisions to near‑term estimates — trimming Q3 2026 (from $1.52 to $1.51) and Q1 2028 (from $1.74 to $1.73) — which could pressure sentiment around near‑term growth even though changes are modest. Negative Sentiment: Timken announced a leadership transition in its Engineered Bearings segment (executive departure), which can create short‑term uncertainty about execution until a successor is in place. Leadership Transition Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TKR. Citigroup raised their price target on Timken from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Timken from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Timken from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Timken from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TKR

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $106.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.24. Timken Company has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Timken had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Timken's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Timken Company will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Timken's dividend payout ratio is 34.06%.

About Timken

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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