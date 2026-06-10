Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH - Free Report) by 401.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,691 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 85,398 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Enphase Energy worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,190,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,647,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $58,319,000 after purchasing an additional 803,945 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,335.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 798,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,244,000 after purchasing an additional 765,322 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,541,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,329,647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $523,365,000 after purchasing an additional 246,876 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 137,250 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $5,985,472.50. Following the sale, the director owned 1,597,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,673,124.01. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $893,792.40. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,062,886. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.29. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $282.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

See Also

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