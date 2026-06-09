Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,081 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 276,910 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $430,501.23. This represents a 72.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,607,462.20. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 255,060 shares of company stock worth $31,959,772 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $218.58.

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Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell will join the S&P 500 on June 22, a move that typically triggers passive fund buying and increases visibility with large institutional investors. Marvell shares jump after chipmaker wins spot in S&P 500

Marvell will join the S&P 500 on June 22, a move that typically triggers passive fund buying and increases visibility with large institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: The stock is also benefiting from recent bullish AI commentary, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s remarks that positioned Marvell as a potential “next trillion-dollar company,” reinforcing investor enthusiasm around its custom AI silicon and data-center exposure. Marvell Technology jumps almost 9% in premarket after news it will join the S&P 500 index

The stock is also benefiting from recent bullish AI commentary, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s remarks that positioned Marvell as a potential “next trillion-dollar company,” reinforcing investor enthusiasm around its custom AI silicon and data-center exposure. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles argue Marvell remains a key AI infrastructure winner, with analysts and commentators highlighting growth in custom chips and networking hardware that could support further upside if execution stays strong. After Skyrocketing 340% in Just 12 Months, Is Marvell Technology Stock Still a Good Buy?

Several recent articles argue Marvell remains a key AI infrastructure winner, with analysts and commentators highlighting growth in custom chips and networking hardware that could support further upside if execution stays strong. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage notes that Marvell’s valuation is already stretched after a huge run, so the S&P 500 boost may be partly offset by profit-taking or concerns that expectations are now very high.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 9.6%

MRVL opened at $288.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $324.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.Marvell Technology's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

See Also

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