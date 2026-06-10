Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,907 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 16,874 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $164.57 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $157.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.84 and a 1 year high of $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $1,607,121.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,725,776.64. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,786 shares of company stock valued at $11,695,268. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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