Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $34.24 Million Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,857 shares of the company's stock after selling 143,908 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Dollar General worth $34,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Dollar General Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $103.57 on Monday. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock's 50-day moving average is $113.86 and its 200 day moving average is $128.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Key Dollar General News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.27.

View Our Latest Report on DG

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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