Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 78,350 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,085 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 78,350 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 775 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company's stock.

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Key Chipotle Mexican Grill News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chipotle launched its first-ever Matchday BOGO promotion for fans wearing soccer jerseys in the U.S., Canada and U.K., along with a limited-edition jersey and Rewards badge, which may help drive customer visits and brand engagement. Article Title

Chipotle launched its first-ever Matchday BOGO promotion for fans wearing soccer jerseys in the U.S., Canada and U.K., along with a limited-edition jersey and Rewards badge, which may help drive customer visits and brand engagement. Positive Sentiment: Chipotle’s ongoing loyalty and community efforts, including fundraising tied to “No Kid Hungry,” reinforce the brand and may support customer goodwill. Article Title

Chipotle’s ongoing loyalty and community efforts, including fundraising tied to “No Kid Hungry,” reinforce the brand and may support customer goodwill. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary suggests CMG may be a “hold” after its recent slump, indicating investors are waiting for clearer signs of a turnaround. Article Title

Some commentary suggests CMG may be a “hold” after its recent slump, indicating investors are waiting for clearer signs of a turnaround. Neutral Sentiment: Articles focused on Chipotle’s valuation and recent share-performance softness highlight fading momentum and weaker year-to-date returns, keeping investor sentiment cautious. Article Title

Articles focused on Chipotle’s valuation and recent share-performance softness highlight fading momentum and weaker year-to-date returns, keeping investor sentiment cautious. Negative Sentiment: Bearish takes arguing that CMG is too expensive given weak comps growth and macro headwinds add pressure to the stock. Article Title

Bearish takes arguing that CMG is too expensive given weak comps growth and macro headwinds add pressure to the stock. Negative Sentiment: Another Seeking Alpha piece argued the recent plunge still hasn’t made Chipotle attractive enough, reinforcing concerns that the shares remain under pressure. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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