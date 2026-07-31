Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX - Free Report) by 351.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,832 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock after purchasing an additional 76,165 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.14% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,048,136 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $326,927,000 after buying an additional 932,177 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,536,884 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $285,639,000 after acquiring an additional 737,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,171,315 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $175,355,000 after acquiring an additional 27,710 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,824 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $139,218,000 after acquiring an additional 332,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,721 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $119,279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE LPX opened at $71.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $102.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.28.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company's revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LPX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Louisiana-Pacific from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.80.

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About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation NYSE: LPX is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

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