Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 356,800 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $10,344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 749.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 140,802 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in AT&T by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 338,942 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 155,728 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,668,862 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,449,000 after purchasing an additional 59,279 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of AT&T by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,050,310 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,731 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 415.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 63,357 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 51,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The business's fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lowered AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.55.

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About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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