Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,200 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,119,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 163,960 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 27,816 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,180 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of USB stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 18.01%.The company's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 207,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,813,307. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $1,916,661.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,847,731.84. The trade was a 40.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

More U.S. Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised U.S. Bancorp’s price target to $66 from $62 and kept a buy rating, signaling improved analyst confidence in the stock. Benzinga report on Truist price-target raise

Truist raised U.S. Bancorp’s price target to $66 from $62 and kept a buy rating, signaling improved analyst confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: U.S. Bancorp said it passed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and plans to boost its dividend, which highlights strong capital levels and supports the case for higher shareholder returns. Business Wire stress test results

U.S. Bancorp said it passed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and plans to boost its dividend, which highlights strong capital levels and supports the case for higher shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is expecting double-digit EPS growth when U.S. Bancorp reports second-quarter earnings next month, which keeps expectations constructive but still awaits the actual results. Barchart earnings preview

Wall Street is expecting double-digit EPS growth when U.S. Bancorp reports second-quarter earnings next month, which keeps expectations constructive but still awaits the actual results. Neutral Sentiment: U.S. Bancorp also drew unusual call-option activity, suggesting some traders are positioning for a further move higher, though this is not a fundamental catalyst on its own.

U.S. Bancorp also drew unusual call-option activity, suggesting some traders are positioning for a further move higher, though this is not a fundamental catalyst on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary from the bank on Dodd-Frank stress test results and capital returns mostly reinforces the same positive message: solid balance-sheet resilience and support for dividends and buybacks. Business Wire stress test results

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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