Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $19,085,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,002 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,175 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Finally, Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Evercore cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays set a $651.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $573.42.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.5%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $399.69 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.68 and a 12-month high of $603.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Intuitive Surgical's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $55,156.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 120 shares in the company, valued at $55,620. This trade represents a 49.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,080.80. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intuitive Surgical

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About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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