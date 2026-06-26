Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 100,600 Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monster Beverage

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In related news, CEO Guy Carling sold 19,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,727,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,346.70. This trade represents a 46.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $614,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 62,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,492,778.93. This represents a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,457,562. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $95.83 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.09 and a 12 month high of $96.06. The company has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $85.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 23.11%.Monster Beverage's quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ: MNST is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company's product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen's Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

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