Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 17,400 Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,400 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 137 shares of the software maker's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MANH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $208.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manhattan Associates

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric Andrew Clark sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $146,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,596,479.26. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $1,016,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,815 shares in the company, valued at $8,468,488.75. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $138.10 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.06 and a 12 month high of $247.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's 50-day moving average is $139.25 and its 200 day moving average is $147.51.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.68%.The business had revenue of $282.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

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