Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 22,700 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,028,000. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,041,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $22,356,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,746,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,431,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,345,970.26. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 2.1%

IBKR opened at $91.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $97.84. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $86.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.29.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Interactive Brokers Group

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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