Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 23,000 eBay Inc. $EBAY

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,000 shares of the e-commerce company's stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 7.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,572 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 44,851 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,543 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $35,111,000 after acquiring an additional 154,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of eBay by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 325,678 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 67,731 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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eBay Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of eBay stock opened at $111.75 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $109.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.71. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $119.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on eBay from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $124.00 target price on eBay in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $108.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on eBay

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $208,230.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,775.24. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total transaction of $1,217,544.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 280,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,707,556.36. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,749,186. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coverage of scalpers listing hard-to-get items like GTA 6 pre-orders and Steam Machine reservations on eBay underscores the platform’s role in active consumer demand and resale activity, which can support transaction volume and user engagement. Article Title

Coverage of scalpers listing hard-to-get items like GTA 6 pre-orders and Steam Machine reservations on eBay underscores the platform’s role in active consumer demand and resale activity, which can support transaction volume and user engagement. Positive Sentiment: More articles about GTA 6 listings on eBay suggest continued marketplace traffic and seller activity, reinforcing eBay’s position as a destination for collectibles and limited-release items. Article Title

More articles about GTA 6 listings on eBay suggest continued marketplace traffic and seller activity, reinforcing eBay’s position as a destination for collectibles and limited-release items. Positive Sentiment: GameStop’s reaffirmed takeover interest has put eBay in the spotlight and may be creating speculative interest around EBAY shares, even though eBay has not signaled any willingness to sell. Article Title

GameStop’s reaffirmed takeover interest has put eBay in the spotlight and may be creating speculative interest around EBAY shares, even though eBay has not signaled any willingness to sell. Neutral Sentiment: A financial survey comparing eBay with another small-cap name appears informational rather than a direct catalyst for the stock. Article Title

A financial survey comparing eBay with another small-cap name appears informational rather than a direct catalyst for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Headlines about scalpers flooding eBay with overpriced GTA VI listings that fail to attract buyers could reflect consumer pushback against speculative resale activity, which may be a modest reputational negative for the marketplace. Article Title

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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