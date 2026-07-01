Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 24,800 HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1,723.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 310 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 604 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 2,439 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $219,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,775,970. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $298,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,735. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 13,081 shares of company stock worth $1,193,000 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.64. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.76 and a 1-year high of $105.96.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 17.25%.The firm had revenue of $354.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.02 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HealthEquity from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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