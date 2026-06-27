Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 95,500 Chevron Corporation $CVX

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 95,500 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $19,759,000.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Payne Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Hoge Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 560.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 81,499 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 268.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 76,717 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 55,898 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

More Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $170.67 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $185.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $339.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.48. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $142.40 and a 12-month high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. This trade represents a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 615,200 shares of company stock valued at $118,022,760 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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