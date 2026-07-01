Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Holdings in Timken Company (The) $TKR

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,400 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,040,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Timken by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 88,967 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 39,871 shares during the last quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda bought a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $16,429,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $1,990,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the third quarter valued at $8,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company's stock.

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Timken Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $145.32 on Wednesday. Timken Company has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $146.37. The company's 50 day moving average price is $125.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Timken had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Timken Company will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Timken's payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $1,747,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,845,323.44. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $1,109,823.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,351.50. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 69,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,144 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TKR. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Timken from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Timken from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.62.

Get Our Latest Report on TKR

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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