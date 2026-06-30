Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $600.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,041.00 to $1,119.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of United Rentals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,096.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Rentals

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total transaction of $535,867.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,708.90. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total transaction of $22,426,024.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 99,980 shares in the company, valued at $98,478,300.40. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI opened at $1,122.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $993.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $884.66. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.59 and a 1 year high of $1,143.69. The company has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.86 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.26 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.97 per share. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

Further Reading

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