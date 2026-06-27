Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,500 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,419,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,540 shares of the technology company's stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 70.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,943 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,245,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $197.95 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $204.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.84 and a 12 month high of $241.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,477. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,472,181.71. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

Further Reading

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