Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Shares in EPR Properties $EPR

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,061 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 10.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 13.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 524,883 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,614,000 after buying an additional 61,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,861 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company's stock.

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EPR Properties Trading Down 0.2%

EPR opened at $58.99 on Friday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $181.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.01 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 37.50%.EPR Properties's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. Analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. EPR Properties's payout ratio is 115.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 2,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,156,033.50. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 2,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $825,917.43. The trade was a 12.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $375,120. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of EPR Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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