Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Shares in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132,900 shares of the coffee company's stock, valued at approximately $11,907,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Starbucks Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $103.16 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $101.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.70. The company has a market cap of $117.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $77.99 and a 12-month high of $108.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Starbucks from a "sector perform" rating to a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $108.59.

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Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 79,593 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,300. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,687 shares of company stock worth $863,707 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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