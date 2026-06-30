Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 33,100 Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,100 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,167 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,620 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,721 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 9,710 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $737,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 138,854 shares in the company, valued at $10,552,904. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 69,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $4,723,067.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,369 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,497.35. This represents a 49.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 149,635 shares of company stock worth $10,833,855 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seaport Research Partners upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.26.

View Our Latest Report on DAL

More Delta Air Lines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.6%

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.24 and a 52 week high of $95.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Delta Air Lines's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio is 12.54%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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