Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 43,000 Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida $SBCF

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company's stock.

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Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Price Performance

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.51 million. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

In other Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 216,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,373,036. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 7,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $235,320.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $225,816.52. This trade represents a 51.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 29,919 shares of company stock worth $942,733 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $32.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.00.

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Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as a bank holding company through its principal subsidiary, Seacoast National Bank. Headquartered in Stuart, Florida, Seacoast National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services across the coastal region of Florida. Its network of branches serves customers from Martin County through Miami-Dade County, offering deposit accounts, lending solutions, cash management and payment services to individuals, small businesses and middle-market companies.

In addition to traditional banking, Seacoast offers specialized mortgage lending and wealth management services.

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