Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 57,000 Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $18,134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total transaction of $573,988.56. Following the sale, the director owned 120,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,169,745.25. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total value of $411,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,227.05. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,422,954 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $417.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.37 and a 1-year high of $445.91. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $407.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus set a $460.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $434.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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