Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.11 Million in Acadia Realty Trust $AKR

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,246 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,184 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,734 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 31.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 811,139 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 192,267 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 818,397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 82,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company's stock.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, EVP Reginald Livingston sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,503.12. This trade represents a 72.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $21.25 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.21 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.260 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Acadia Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust NYSE: AKR is a Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers. The company targets retail properties that serve densely populated urban and suburban markets and typically feature essential tenants such as supermarkets, drugstores, fitness centers and other service-oriented retailers. As a self-managed REIT, Acadia oversees leasing, property management, financing and construction activities through its in-house platform.

Acadia's portfolio is diversified across property types and lease structures, with an emphasis on sites that benefit from long-term consumer traffic and resilient tenancy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Acadia Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Acadia Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Acadia Realty Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here