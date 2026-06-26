Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $12.50 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $12,501,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oberndorf William E acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,276,000. Griffith & Werner Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,039,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 262,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $90,553,000 after purchasing an additional 73,030 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $30,287,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $10,358,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

More UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $475 from $450 and kept a buy rating, signaling further upside potential for the stock.

Bank of America raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $475 from $450 and kept a rating, signaling further upside potential for the stock. Positive Sentiment: The stock hit a new 52-week high of $417.58, reflecting strong momentum as investors continue to reward UnitedHealth’s recent operating performance and long-term earnings outlook.

The stock hit a new 52-week high of $417.58, reflecting strong momentum as investors continue to reward UnitedHealth’s recent operating performance and long-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlighted UNH as a long-term value stock, with Wall Street expectations calling for double-digit EPS growth in the upcoming Q2 2026 report.

Several recent articles highlighted UNH as a long-term value stock, with Wall Street expectations calling for double-digit EPS growth in the upcoming Q2 2026 report. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market action also helped: the Dow surged while tech stocks lagged, which can support large healthcare names like UnitedHealth as investors rotate toward more defensive sectors.

Broader market action also helped: the Dow surged while tech stocks lagged, which can support large healthcare names like UnitedHealth as investors rotate toward more defensive sectors. Neutral Sentiment: UnitedHealth reached a proposed FTC settlement over insulin rebating practices, which removes some regulatory uncertainty but does not appear to be a major near-term catalyst.

UnitedHealth reached a proposed FTC settlement over insulin rebating practices, which removes some regulatory uncertainty but does not appear to be a major near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from analysts and media outlets generally remained constructive, with some pieces asking whether the stock is still a buy after its strong run.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $415.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $377.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $417.58. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $381.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $2.32 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 70.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $410.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here