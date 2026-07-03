Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.41 Million in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 173.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $130,638,000 after buying an additional 690,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,083,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in ICU Medical by 1,604.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $43,294,000 after acquiring an additional 285,648 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in ICU Medical by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 386,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $46,371,000 after acquiring an additional 272,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $32,445,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICUI shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ICU Medical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $168.40.

Read Our Latest Report on ICUI

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $154.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 83.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.16 and a 200-day moving average of $138.47. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $160.29.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $525.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.65 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.50%. ICU Medical's quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,447 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $303,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 19,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,414,596.80. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Greenberg sold 2,424 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $297,933.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $978,363.60. This represents a 23.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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