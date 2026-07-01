Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.87 Million in Chewy $CHWY

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Chewy by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised Chewy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chewy

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Da-Wai Hu sold 4,203 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $81,916.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $79,967.47. The trade was a 50.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $108,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,248. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,582. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Stock Performance

Chewy stock opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 60.02%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Chewy has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc NYSE: CHWY is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

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