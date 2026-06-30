Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $2.37 Million in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,777,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13,949.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,036,887 shares of the company's stock worth $280,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,389 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,723,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2,189.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,075,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,872,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $395,427,000 after purchasing an additional 940,000 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $463.28 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $384.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.33. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $472.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm's revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $350.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $370.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Teradyne from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $373.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total transaction of $2,914,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,470 shares in the company, valued at $42,192,840.60. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total transaction of $348,132.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,203,344.42. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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