Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $24.75 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 159,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,753,000. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.4% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $139.52 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.48. The company has a market cap of $190.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is presently 92.94%.

Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $182.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $166.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

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