Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $38.69 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 190,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $38,692,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,966,000 after buying an additional 303,154 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,523,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $532.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.52. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.50 and a twelve month high of $562.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.41 billion, a PE ratio of 174.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. HSBC lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $440.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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