Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
→ SpaceX IPO “cancelled”? (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $8.70 Million in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Written by MarketBeat
June 26, 2026
Walt Disney logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Louisiana State Employees Retirement System disclosed a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter, buying 90,300 shares worth about $8.7 million.
  • Institutional interest in Disney remains strong, with several other funds increasing their stakes and institutions now owning 65.71% of the company.
  • Disney is getting mixed attention from Wall Street and the news cycle: analysts are largely bullish, but the stock faces legal and regulatory overhangs from an FCC investigation and a $50 million settlement tied to live-TV streaming costs.
  • Interested in Walt Disney? Here are five stocks we like better.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,300 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $8,703,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,522,860 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $969,646,000 after buying an additional 1,924,200 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,516,177 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $172,495,000 after buying an additional 78,914 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 96,476 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,677 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 291,158 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Get Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $98.03 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.18 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company's 50 day moving average price is $102.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.07. The firm has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Walt Disney Right Now?

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
By Thomas Hughes | June 23, 2026
tc pixel
2,000 missiles didn't hit Iran. They hit China.
2,000 missiles didn't hit Iran. They hit China.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
By Thomas Hughes | June 21, 2026
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
By Chris Markoch | June 22, 2026
Why Palantir’s Google Cloud Deal Could Change the Debate
Why Palantir’s Google Cloud Deal Could Change the Debate
By Chris Markoch | June 19, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
MDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M Acquisition
MDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M Acquisition
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 25, 2026
3 Oil Refiners Built to Cash In on Higher Crack Spreads
3 Oil Refiners Built to Cash In on Higher Crack Spreads
By Thomas Hughes | June 22, 2026
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You‘ll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You'll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines