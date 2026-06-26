Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $8.70 Million in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,300 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $8,703,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,522,860 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $969,646,000 after buying an additional 1,924,200 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,516,177 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $172,495,000 after buying an additional 78,914 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 96,476 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,677 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 291,158 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.71.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $98.03 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.18 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company's 50 day moving average price is $102.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.07. The firm has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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