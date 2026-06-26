Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $8.89 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,000 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $8,892,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker's stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the software maker's stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 126,586 shares in the company, valued at $49,495,126. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 25,005 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $10,377,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 253,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $105,210,385. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,557 shares of company stock worth $67,205,642. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $368.23 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $362.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a PE ratio of 85.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.75 and a twelve month high of $416.69.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $395.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price objective on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $386.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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