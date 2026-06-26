Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $9.05 Million in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 98,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $9,046,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aegis Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Aegis Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 46,922 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 17.7% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,674 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,131 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $11,090,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of ORLY opened at $86.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.54. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.76 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,680. The trade was a 39.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider O'Reilly Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and O'Reilly Automotive wasn't on the list.

While O'Reilly Automotive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here