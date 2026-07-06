Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $966,000 in NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,400 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,936.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alfred Grasso sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $203,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,423,450. The trade was a 12.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Downing sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 129,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,285.09. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NetScout Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $35.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NTCT

NetScout Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $40.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.68. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $43.80.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 11.11%.The company had revenue of $203.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $198.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.650-2.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc is a leading provider of network performance management, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The company designs and delivers hardware and software platforms that capture and analyze real-time and historical packet data, enabling IT teams and service providers to monitor application performance, troubleshoot network issues and defend against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. NetScout's flagship offerings include the nGeniusONE service assurance platform and the InfiniStream packet broker, which together provide end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, NetScout has built a reputation for scalable and resilient monitoring infrastructure.

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