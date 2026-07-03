Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,400 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Xylem Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $118.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.29 and a 12 month high of $154.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.71. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Xylem's payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xylem from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.54.

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Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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